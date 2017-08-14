Knights, Stags collide in NCAA

Colegio de San Juan de Letran tries to keep its possession of the third spot as it collides with a resurgent San Sebastian College-Recoletos in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament today at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Both riding on a winning streak, the Knights and the Golden Stags battle in the main game at 4 p.m.

Letran cruised to its third straight victory as it escaped University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, 63-61, last Friday solidifying its hold of No. 3 with a 4-3 win-loss record.

Bong Quinto showed the way for the Knights in their previous win as the fourth year forward notched 14 points, including the game-winning layup, while star guard Rey Nambatac and Jeric Balanza provided ample support with 12 markers apiece.

Letran head coach Jeff Napa sees a rough game ahead against the Stags.

“San Sebastian is a physical team and really likes to run so it’s going to be tough,” said Napa.

San Sebastian, on the other hand, scored its first back-to-back wins of the season with a 101-71 rout of College of St. Benilde also on Friday to join Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) at No. 4 with an even 3-3 slate.

Michael Calisaan is expected to deliver huge numbers anew as the veteran big man pumped in 20 points on top of six rebounds for the Stags, who became the first team to break the century mark after posting a season-high tying 55 percent shooting clip.

Host school’s coach Egay Macaraya brings extra motivation heading into their game against the Knights.

“We lost twice to them (Letran) last year. Hopefully, we can get even with them,” said Macaraya, who was a member of the San Sebastian squad that won the NCAA crown in 1985.

Meanwhile, Arellano University and Perpetual Help are set to break their deadlock on No. 7 as the two teams meet in their 12 noon tussle even as EAC and Jose Rizal University clash for a bounce-back win at 2 p.m.