KNLF president arrested in Bangkok

Sam Serey, president of Khmer National Liberation Front branded a terrorist organization by Prime Minister Hun Sen, was arrested by Thai authorities on Wednesday. Gen. Khieu Sopheak, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said on Thursday that Cambodian officials have received information that Serey was apprehended on Wednesday in Bangkok when he asked for a visa extension. Sopheak said Serey was arrested for staying illegally in Thailand. Sopheak said that Cambodian officials are preparing document to have Serey extradited. “We will ask Thai authority to send him to Cambodia because we have a court verdict,” he said. Serey was sentenced in absentia to nine years in prison for allegedly trying to topple the government in 2014. He was granted asylum in Denmark after living as a refugee in Thailand for a number of years and has established a government-in-exile in Denmark. Since 2014, about 20 KNLF members have been convicted after being found guilty of plotting to topple the government and inciting people to protest against the government. Each was sentenced to between one and ten years in jail.

KHMER TIMES