Know your online shopping terms

A few months back, I started gathering stuff, mainly bags, that I don’t use anymore. I wanted these possessions to find a new home with people who could get better wear out of them. I just don’t want to sell them. I wanted people who would want them.

So I did what most people these days would do given when they wanted to turn clutter to cash—put up a virtual garage sale.

I’ve been hearing a lot about Carousell so I gave it a try. There’s always that option to sell via your social media accounts. Facebook and Instagram are today’s virtual mall (seriously, social media is giving SM a run for its

“We’ve got it all for you” tagline). But I wanted to try a buy and sell app since people belonging to that community joined for the purpose of buying and selling.

As soon as I posted about five items, the offers start coming in. But I wasn’t prepared for a whole lot of things that go with online selling.

I got immediately lost in the acronyms: HM, RFS, LP, etc. I was like what are all these terms? On top of that, there’s a “sis” every message you get from interested buyers. Why can’t we just ask it this way: “How much?” “Last price?” Why should it be “HM sis?” or “LP sis?”

I had to ask for the meaning of every acronym as they land on my inbox. So for those who are, like me, new to the online selling game, knowing the following terms will save you time, sis!

HM stands for how much? This would have been easy. If, for some reason you did not post the price of the item you’re selling, you’ll get this question a lot. But it gets a little complicated when you already posted the cost and then you get this message, “hmlp?”

LP means for last price. Regardless if you posted the price out there, you will not escape the digital Divisoria. Prospective buyers haggle to extremely offensive extents. Be warned.

SF is shipping fee. Once the buyer decides to purchase the item then you can move on to deciding on how much and which party will pay for the shipping fee. I thought it meant San Francisco the first time I was asked about SF. Here’s what to agree on if meet-up isn’t possible.

WW means when worn. It’s when the buyer is asking for photos of how the bag or clothes look like when worn. This of course is to gauge how the item looks when carried by a model or a mannequin.

MOP is mode of payment. The seller usually dictates this. Common options are cash, LBC, bank deposit, cash on delivery or COD, etc.

HF means handling fee. This usually comes up if transactions are done via meet-ups. The seller may require handling fee because if you think about it, it’s like personal delivery plus an account of the person you’re dealing with. Be careful as there are tons of fraudulent sellers online. Most of them will post authentic branded photos of items only to have fake ones delivered to buyers. These are called online scammers.

RFS is reason for selling. Theirs is comfort knowing the intentions of why an item is being sold. You get a glimpse of what did not work for the previous owner and assess if an item you haven’t actually touched and seen is worth the purchase. If it’s BN (this means brand new), how come you’re selling it? The objective is to get information about the item as much as you can before making an offer to purchase it.

For some of us, the coming Holy Week is a time for general cleaning and decluttering. If you have the patience, go set up your own online selling account. As the old saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, sis!”

The author is a former broadsheet entertainment and lifestyle reporter and section editor for an entertainment magazine before crossing over to corporate and marketing PR.