Kobe Paras leaves Creighton for Cal State Northridge

After an uneventful rookie season with Creighton, young Filipino cager Kobe Paras decided to bring his talent to the West Coast and play for Cal State Northridge.

The son of two-time Philippine Basketball Association Most Valuable Player Benjie Paras made the announcement on Tuesday morning via social media.

“I am happy to say that I have verbally committed to play at Cal State University Northridge,” the young Paras wrote on his Twitter account. “Can’t wait to be back on the court playing!”

Reports have it that the lack of playing time with the Bluejays was the main reason why Paras decided to transfer to another school as he averaged just 1.3 points and 1.0 rebounds in 4.7 minutes of exposure with Creighton in the just-concluded National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) season.

The Matadors, to be handled by former NBA player Reggie Theus, is an NCAA Division 1 school but unlike the Bluejays, Cal State Northridge failed to advance to the national tournament after logging an 11-19 win-loss record in the Big West Conference.

The 19-year old Paras will sit out one season and will go through a three-year eligibility process for the Matadors.

The 6-foot-6 Paras was initially committed to play with University of California Los Angeles but academic issues forced him to leave the Bruins and join the Bluejays, where head coach Greg McDermott used him sparingly. JOEL ORELLANA