Kobe Paras shifts focus to Gilas Cadets

Four years after deciding to play college ball in the United States (US), high-leaping Kobe Paras returned home to focus on playing with the Gilas Cadets.

Paras looks forward to the upcoming Fil-Oil Flying V Preseason Premier Cup starting on April 21 when Gilas Cadets compete as guest team.

“As of now, my focus only is to play on Flying V or in any tournament of the national team like the FIBA 3×3. It is Gilas or Gilas Cadet anything to do with the national team,” said Paras in a press conference on Monday at the Bar One in Crowne Plaza Hotel in Ortigas.

The 6’6 former La Salle Greenhills forward posted in his social media sites that he would be turning pro last month leading to a lot of speculations that he is going to join this year’s 2018 National Basketball Association draft. But Paras quickly denied those rumors.

“It’s just April fool or fake news,” explained Paras, who decided to leave California State Northridge last March.

Paras also added that joining professional leagues like the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) or the ASEAN Basketball League is not yet on his mind as of now since he’s focusing more on his Gilas stint.

“PBA is part of the professional league and there is a lot of leagues out there so there is not a certain league that I want to choose from or I’m talking to. I’m going to focus on Gilas and I will choose when it is time to choose,” the youngest son of 1989 PBA rookie of the year and Most Valuable Player winner Benjie Paras added.

“I’m really excited to play in the Fil Oil because the last time I played there was when I was in high school and Ricci (Rivero) is my teammate. I’m also more mature now and I’m happy with that,” he said. “Honestly, it was one of the greatest decisions I made in my life, to leave Philippines and go to the US.”

He was expected to join national coach Chot Reyes and the Gilas Cadet practice on Monday evening at the Meralco gym.