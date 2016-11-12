Koh poised for best finish at RW Manila Masters

Singapore’s Koh Dengshan stands on the verge of achieving his best result on the Asian Tour this season after signing for a flawless five-under-par 67 at the US$1 million Resorts World Manila Masters on Saturday.

Koh emerged as the highest placed Singaporean with his three-day total of 10-under-par 206 and has set himself the target of finishing inside the top-10 this week.

He will head into the final round six shots back of Thai leader Sutijet Kooratanapisan in tied-17th place.

Playing against the region’s best players at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club, a top-10 result will serve as a massive morale booster for Koh, who had only made the cut once when he finished tied-65th in Malaysia earlier this year.

“I’m hoping to achieve my first top-10 on the Asian Tour this year. It’ll be a very good result for me, considering the strength of the field this week.

“I had a good break the last three weeks and managed to find time to work on my game, which has helped me this week,” said the 28-year-old.

It was not all smooth sailing for Koh who had to muster a courageous fightback after a double-bogey seven on the fourth hole during the second round left him staring at the early exit door.

Two birdies in his last five holes however saw him ease into the weekend rounds by one shot.

“It was tough in the afternoon yesterday because of the cross winds but making it into the weekend rounds was a huge relief. I started early today and got a little advantage as the winds didn’t really pick up. It only started blowing at the 10th hole and the front-nine was pretty calm. So there were lots of scoring opportunities for me,” said Koh.

Mardan Mamat, Singapore’s other representative at the richest golf tournament in the Philippines, slumped to tied-56th place after struggling to a 74.

