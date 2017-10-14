Kohr Golf scores as a haven for the game

NATICK: Sitting in a cart as the mid-morning sun illuminated the verdant Kohr Golf grounds, Bill McInerney spoke of the importance of the game as a driver for self-confidence, personal growth and teamwork.

McInerney, Kohr’s CEO and co-founder, has recently opened the Speen Street-based facility and academy, offering a haven for all things golf.

The Natick land was a golf facility before, McInerney said, but it was not well-maintained. He said, when he was looking for space of his own, this was a natural fit.

“I live on Pond Street, so I’ve been driving by this space for 14 years,” he said. “It’s such a beautiful piece of land.”

Kohr offers practice opportunities that normal driving ranges simply don’t, McInerney said. Its greens look like golf course greens. It has bunkers. Golfers can even hit from uneven lies, so they can learn how to best make shots from a slope.

All this helps reduce the massive time investment required by golf. McInerney said he believed one reason people leave the game is because it can take an entire day to play a round; at Kohr, all the game’s situations can be simulated in a fraction of the time.

“We want to create games within a game,” he said.

As much as possible, Kohr wants to eliminate weather as a consideration as well. It will remain open year-round, McInerney said, with a shed allowing golfers to hit from a heated (and covered) space into the outdoors.

McInerney’s connections to the game are deep. His family has long owned the Dedham-based McGolf facility. He has been coaching for 23 years, and for years ran his academy out of Dedham. He said he’s coached players at every level of competition – from junior golf to the PGA Tour.

“A kid I’ve coached since he was five is now moving on to a top-tier, Division 1 (college) team,” he said. “For others, it’s just something to do that gives them confidence.”

Golf can be more than one individual honing their game, McInerney said – it can build a sense of camaraderie as well. Kohr Golf has hosted several group sessions for corporate clients hoping to foster team-building within their organizations. For details visit www.kohrgolf.com.

