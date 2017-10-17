Of ‘Komiket’ finds and ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

I never get to spend enough time at the local indie comics market, also known as Komiket. For the entrance fee of P100, can access an events space filled with and buoyed by comics crea­tors and fans plus you get to take home a souvenir sampler volume.

The sampler book has a short “Trese” story featuring “The Kambal,” illustrated by Ian Sta. Maria, as well as gems by newer creators Carlorozy, D. Borja and fan favorite Manix Abrera. The sampler provides a humorous but nonetheless loving look at Komiket life.

There are great short stories too by Elbert Or and Jess Guanco.

I made my usual stops at the ultra busy tables of Arnold Arre—who is currently promoting his newest title, “Andong Agimat”—and Gerry Alanguilan who is busy talking about the re-issue of the award winning book, “Elmer.”

I also just read the second installment of the “Dark Colony” series by Budjette Tan, Bow Guerrero and JB Tapia entitled “The Grinning Niño of Barang.” I really liked first story, “The Demon Dungeon” which was written in comic book format. This one is a short novel with illustrations of artifacts and documents relevant to the case. But while I like story, I am still missing the extra art and word balloons.

There were also a ton of sticker vendors, I walked out with a few from Fandom Feels.

If you want to check out the indie comics scene, the next one happens on February 24 and 25, 2018 at Centris Mall in Quezon City.

Last week, I wrote about one of the most discussed movies of the year—“Blade Runner 2049.” There were great things about it on the whole, but an article in Movie Web found “women problem,” calling the women in the film, “male festish archetypes.”

If you’re looking to balance that out, give “Star Trek: Discovery” a shot. It’s likewise pretty controversial as some old time fans complain this isn’t the Star Trek they’re used to.

Others do like it, even if they say it’s a good show and they’re not sure if it should carry the Star Trek brand name. While some think it firmly puts Star Trek into our present zeitgeist, with the racism and the white supremacist movement. The world has in some ways, turned upside down, and perhaps they feel Star Trek should be shaken up a little too?

It’s set 10 years before the original series (where the world meets Kirk and Spock) and opens with two strong female leads: First Officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Captain Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh). We discover that while Michelle is a dedicated and intelligent Starfleet officer, she is also a bit of a rebel.

Discovery is available on CBS All Access and Netflix. It is at Episode five of a 15-episode season.