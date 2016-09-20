Koncz names Ramirez as one of Pacquiao’s spar mates

Manny Pacquiao’s personal adviser Mike Koncz said on Tuesday that American Jose Carlos Ramirez would be one of the sparring partners of the eight-division world champion in preparation for his upcoming bout against Jessie Vargas on November 5, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“It would be Jose Ramirez. He will be arriving in the next 10 days I guess but not sure about the exact date,” Koncz told The Manila Times in a phone interview.

“He also sparred with Manny before. I don’t know who will be the other sparring partners that coach Freddie (Roach) will be bring.”

Ramirez, 24, who is unbeaten in 18 fights with 13 knockouts, was one of Pacquiao’s sparring partners during his preparation for his third fight with American Timothy Bradley last April 9.

Ramirez was a former Olympian who represented the United States in the 2012 Olympics. Ramirez was also among Pacquiao’s spar mates during his preparation for his November 2014 match against Chris Algieri in Macau.

“I’m okay with Ramirez. So far, I still have six months of training to get 100 percent. My training is doing well so far,” Pacquiao said.

Koncz, who arrived in Manila from the US with strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune on Monday, said that he’s happy with Pacquiao’s current state of training.

“I’m really happy with his condition. His condition is fine,” he said.

Pacquiao’s former sparring partner Congolese Ghislain Mani Maduma said Ramirez would be a good sparring partner for Pacquiao because he is tall and more of a technical fighter like the undefeated Vargas.

“I saw him training here at Wild Card gym and I went to see his fight also,” Maduma told The Manila Times via online message. “But I know he will be a very good sparring partner for the Vargas fight. He is tall and technically very sound.”