Kondogbia joins Valencia on loan from Inter

MADRID: French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, 24, has joined Valencia on a season-long loan deal from Inter Milan, the Spanish club announced on Monday (Tuesday in Manila).“Valencia have reached an agreement with Inter Milan for the loan for this season, until June 30, 2018, with an option to buy for French midfielder Geoffrey Kon­dogbia,” Valencia said in a statement.

As part of the agreement, Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo is expected to go the other way to join the Italian giants on loan for the season.

Kondogbia already has La Liga experience after a stellar season in 2012/13 with Sevilla before moving to Monaco.

After helping the French side to the Champions League quarter-finals, Kondogbia joined Inter for a reported 40 million euros in 2015.

Kondogbia could make his debut when Valencia visit European champions Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Valencia began their La Liga campaign and new coach Marcelino García Toral’s reign in charge with a 1-0 win over Las Palmas on Friday.

