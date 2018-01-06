Kong cops Alta Vista Class A crown

Eric Kong claimed the Class A title with a 71 net during the December monthly medal tournament of Alta Vista Golf and Country Club in Pardo, Cebu City.

Kong, a 7-handicapper, fired a 78 gross built from his 40-38 card for a net 71.

He defeated runner-up Masahisa Kawakami, who fired 72 net while Peter Rennie had the lowest gross at 76 in Class A.

Jun Sasuman, meanwhile, topped Class B with lowest net of 61 followed by Marlo Cugtas with 67. Cristino Lim finished third with 75.

In Class C, Alberto Solis emerged as the lowest gross winner with 90 while Steve Alcoseba got the lowest net title at 66 beating Mark Guanzon by two strokes, 68.

In the seniors category, Ed Eroy shot a 60 to bag the seniors crown. Second placer Ramon Sebastian carded a 68 while Jun Mendoza snared the low gross trophy with 80 points.

Jack Lee won the low gross title at 85 while Boy Gonzales won the lowest net award at 60 in the super seniors division.

Other lowest gross winners were Joan Horlelano (ladies) and Billy Price (guest). Ethan Maamo (guest) and Yenyen Eroy (ladies) were declared low net champions.

Ramon Sebastian shot the nearest to the pin at nine inches, Rennie Peter hit the longest drive at 250 yards while Peter Aznar had the most accurate drive at hole number 11 with one foot and two inches.