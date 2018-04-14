Kong rules Tournament of Aces

Eric Kong ran away with the Class A title during the Tournament of Aces last March 24 at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club in Cebu City.

The top seed Kong defeated third seed Jufil Sato, 6 and 5, to secure the title after the 36-hole final matchplay.

Kong enter the finals after edging out last year’s class B champion Charlie Gaite in the semifinals, 3 and 1.

Meanwhile, Ed Yap stopped a tough Jude Demiar by 1-up to secure the Class B title.

Yap advanced to the finals by defeating Ian Crystal (8 and 6) and Nestor Mendoza (7 and 6) in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

Class C champion Steve Alcoseba cruised past runner-up Ronald Calpito in the championship match, 13 and 11.

Junia Gabasa won the ladies title after scoring 1-up, 13 and 12, against Karen Nam.

In the senior’s division, Hospicio “Razy” Razon claimed his six straight title by beating Mario Caballes, 5 and 4, during their 18-hole match.

Serge Gonzales clinched the top honors in the Super Seniors division by tallying 5 and 4 over second placer Jack Lee.