Korea awards P166-M power upgrade to Ilocos

DINGRAS, Ilocos Norte: The Korean government has awarded P166.96 million in grant to Ilocos Norte Electric Cooperative (INEC) to upgrade its distribution voltage in the northern part of the province that has been experiencing power fluctuations and interruptions.

Felino Agdigos, INEC general manager, said the Republic of Korea awarded the grant in the form of materials and labor through the Korean Institute for Advancement of Technology (KIAT).

Representing the Philippines, Edgardo Masongsong, administrator of the National Electrification Administration (NEA), signed the document with the KIAT Vice-president Park Sang Yi of South Korea.

Agdigos said the grant will benefit the consumers in the northern coastal villages particularly in the 70-kilometer distribution lines of Burgos-Pagudpud area where voltage is only 13.2 kV and has very limited reach.

The existing distribution lines to be upgraded include the towns of Burgos, Bangui, Dumalneg, Pagudpud except the villages of Pancian and Pasaleng in Pagudpud town, Davila and Dilavo villages in the municipality of Pasuquin.

“The project is expected to boost the power supply from 180 to 240 voltage and will also be able to serve the far-flung areas as far as Pancian in Pagudpud town where power supply is low due to the limited distribution voltage,” Agdigos said.

Reynaldo Lazo, INEC president, said the multi-million project will upgrade the distribution line from 13.2kV to 22.9kV of the distribution feeders 2C and 2D of the Burgos substation which was set for a period of two years.

He said the area covered by the project experience frequent voltage fluctuations and unscheduled power interruption due to the vulnerability of the distribution system.

“There will be no additional charges to be collected from the member-consumer for this project,” Lazo added, saying that INEC will shoulder the import duties and taxes of the materials as their counterpart with Korea.

INEC officials said the cooperative has started the preparations for the project such as construction of storage area of the materials that include training of their engineers in Korea.