Korean Air IN emergency landing AT NAIA

A Korean Air flight enroute to Incheon from Singapore was forced to divert to Manila and made an emergency landing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) early on Tuesday after it encountered a technical problem. Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said flight KE644 with 290 passengers and 42 crew landed safely at 2:05 a.m. and subjected the aircraft to inspection to determine the glitch. The aircraft technicians found the problem at the plane’s “QSEB Box Seat 14B” but did not elaborate. Flight KE644 was later allowed to take off at 4:10 a.m. after technicians declared the aircraft safe to travel. BENJIE L. VERGARA AND