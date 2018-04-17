Korean Air ‘water rage’ heiress suspended, faces criminal probe

SEOUL: A Korean Air heiress accused of assault has been suspended by her father’s company as police on Tuesday launched a criminal investigation into claims she threw water into a man’s face in a business meeting. Cho Hyun-min, a marketing executive at the South Korean flag carrier, is the latest scion of its founding family to spark controversy through her hot-tempered behavior. Four years ago her older sister Cho Hyun-ah made global headlines for angrily kicking a cabin crew member off a plane after being served macadamia nuts in a bag rather than a bowl—an incident quickly dubbed “nut rage.” The row over the younger Cho, 36, emerged after reports that she flew into a rage during a meeting with an advertising agency manager last month. She allegedly threw water into the man’s face because she did not like one of the his responses. Seoul police, which earlier opened a preliminary inquiry to see if Cho had broken any laws, said on Tuesday they were launching a formal probe based on testimony of the participants in the meeting. Following the incident Cho sent a wide-ranging apology by email to “every single person at the advertising agency and Korean Air employee that I have worked with.”

AFP