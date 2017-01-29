Korean center’s exhibit explores human catharsis

Korean Cultural Center (KCC) will open its first Korean media art exhibition for 2017 Eternal Light which will feature the works of Han Ho, a Korean contemporary artist and performer who integrates light in his artworks.

An emerging artist from Korea, he has been using light as his medium for years. Many have called him the successor to world-renown video artist Nam June Paik, who is considered to be the founder of video art.

In Eternal Light Han Ho explores the nature of human emotions, inner conflict, and hope. Using a Korean traditional paper or hanji, Han Ho combines light in his traditional paintings to create a new form of art. He also employs projected light in his art installations and uses different materials to choreograph patterns of reflected light.

In 2015, Han Ho was invited to be Korea’s representative in the 56th Venice Biennale’s special exhibition, Personal Structures. He also participated in the exhibition of Palais de Tokyo in Paris, International Paper Art Biennale in Bulgaria, International Art Photo Festival Pingyao in China, and Empty area of Alien Aquazoo-Loebbecke Museum Ballhaus, Duesseldorf in Germany.

The exhibit will open on February 9, 5 p.m. at KCC Exhibit Hall, Taguig City. The opening ceremony for the exhibition will hold an artist seminar. Han Ho will also have a live performance art at 3 p.m.

The Eternal Light’ exhibition will run until April 28 at the Korean Cultural Center Exhibition Hall.

For more information, contact (02) 555-1711 or email curator@koreanculture.ph.