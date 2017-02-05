Korean contemporary artist to host talk in Manila

International acclaimed Korean contemporary artist Han Ho will come to Manila for an Artist talk on February 9, 3 p.m. at Korean Cultural Center (KCC). He will discuss the process behind his artworks and how it bridges the Korean traditional art and modern technology.

Han Ho, a Paris 8 Vincennes University graduate, is known for integrating light in his artworks. He employs projected light in his art installations and uses different materials to choreograph patterns of reflected light.

He was invited to be Korea’s representative in the 56th Venice Biennale’s special exhibition, Personal Structures and participated in various international exhibitions such as Palais de Tokyo in Paris, International Paper Art Biennale in Bulgaria, International Art Photo Festival Pingyao in China, and Empty area of Alien Aquazoo-Loebbecke Museum in Germany.

Alongside with the Artist Talk, Han Ho will also grace KCC’s art exhibition opening Han Ho: Eternal Light at KCC Exhibit Hall, Taguig City.

Eternal Light exhibition will run until April 28. Admission for the Artist talk and exhibition are free. KCC is located at 2nd Floor Mancor Corporate Center, 32nd Street Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. For more information, contact (02) 555-1711 or email curator@koreanculture.ph.