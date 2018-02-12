Korean Embassy donates P10-M for Mayon operations

The Korean Embassy in the Philippines donated P10 million ($200,000) to support the Philippine Red Cross’ (PRC) ongoing relief operations for thousands of families displaced by Mayon’s looming eruption in Albay.

PRC Chairman Richard Gordon received the donation from Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Han Dong-Man, Minister Counselor Kyun Jongho, and Chief Economist Mabellene Reynaldo in a turnover ceremony on February 7.

“This timely donation will not only augment the PRC’s capacity, but is also a great contribution in providing hope to thousands of families affected by Mayon’s volcanic activities. We commend the Korean Embassy for continuously supporting us in our pursuit to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable,” Gordon said.

Last year, the Korean Embassy also handed over a P5 million humanitarian assistance, which supported the PRC’s relief operations for families affected by the conflict in Marawi.

The latest donation will be used to provide emergency relief such as hygiene kits and clean potable water, as well as construct more comfort rooms for thousands of evacuees who are still in 59 evacuation centers.

So far, the PRC built five comfort rooms in Lower Binogsacan High School in Guinobatan, while construction of more latrines is ongoing in San Jose Elementary School, Malilipot Central School, Comun Elementary School, and Guinobatan West Central School.

The PRC also set up temporary learning spaces in Lower Binogsacan Elementary School, Bitano Elementary School, and Bagumbayan Elementary School.

To ensure the health and well-being of the evacuees, the PRC has distributed 495,000 liters of clean and safe water, more than 7,600 dust masks and conducted hygiene promotion to over 5,000 individuals.

Moreover, the PRC provided hygiene and sleeping kits to 1,900 families, hot meals to some 3,800 individuals, and psychosocial support to nearly 12,000 persons.

Meanwhile, the Operations Center continuously monitors situations in affected communities as Alert Level 4 remains hoisted over Mayon volcano.

The Philippine Red Cross, as the foremost humanitarian organization in the country, has 103 chapters with two million volunteers nationwide that is always first, always ready, and always there to provide round-the-clock humanitarian assistance, especially to the most vulnerable.

PRC’s services include disaster management, health, welfare, blood, volunteer services, and Red Cross Youth services.