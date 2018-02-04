Korean Embassy, KCC hold free film screening ahead of Winter Olympics

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC) will offer free film screenings of “Take-Off” and “Run-Off” at 5 pm and 8 pm on February 9 at the KCC Wave Hall, Taguig City to celebrate the opening of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in Korea.

“Take Off” depicts the story on how the first Korean national ski jump team was formed. In 1997, Korea bids to host the 2002 Winter Olympics. However the International Olympic Committee (IOC) judges wonder how Korea, without having its own national ski jump team, could host the Winter Olympics. A national ski jump team then was hastily put together as part of Korea’s bid to host the Winter Olympic Games.

Its spin-off movie “Run-Off” tells the story of Korea’s first women’s ice hockey team composed of a North Korean defector, a troublesome short track skater, middle-aged former field hockey player, former figure skater and a high school student. The team had early setbacks such as having a lazy drunkard coach, no proper support from the organization and constantly fighting members. But over time, all members are able to find common ground, and eventually qualified for the Winter Games.

Aside from the free film screenings, prizes will be given away to lucky event attendees.

The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics will take place on February 9 to 25 at PyeongChang, Republic of Korea. Seventeen-year-old Asa Miller and 21-year-old Michael Martinez, Philippines’ representative Olympians this year will be competing in the slalom ski event and figure skating, respectively.

Admission for the film screening is free. Online tickets are now available at specialscreeningevent.splashthat.com.