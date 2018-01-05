Korean found dead inside room of hotel-casino in Pasay

A KOREAN allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside his room at a hotel-casino in Pasay City on Friday, police said.

Chief Superintendent Tomas Apolinario of the Southern Police District identified the victim as Lee Chang Yong, who was found inside room 933 of Okada Manila at about 1:45 p.m.

Apolinario said they were now investigating the incident, adding that the process of gathering evidence was more sensitive, especially inside a big casino-hotel like Okada.

“But initially no sign of foul play,” Apolinario said, adding that there will be updates at the end of the investigation. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ