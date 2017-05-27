Korean fugitive nabbed, security of others assured

Bureau of Immigration (BI) agents arrested a South Korean fugitive after he applied for the extension of his stay in the country at the bureau’s field office in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente on Friday identified the Korea fugitive as Sa Duckhwan, 50, who was arrested on May 22 when he walked into the BI satellite office to request for the extension of his tourist visa.

Morente said Sa was apparently unaware that he was recently placed in the immigration watch list for being a fugitive from justice.

He recounted that upon seeing that Sa’s name had registered a hit on the derogatory list, the head of the BI-Dasmariñas office contacted the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU) which immediately dispatched a team of agents to the place to arrest the Korean.

Morente added that it was only last month when the South Korean embassy in Manila asked the BI to place Sa on its watch list.

The embassy said a Korean court had issued a warrant for Sa’s arrest due to his indictment on charges of fraud.

Korean authorities alleged that Sa was involved in a “voice phishing” scam wherein he pretended to be a bank officer who randomly called his victims to solicit money for a pooled investment fund.

He was allegedly able to entice his victims to deposit money to his account on the pretext that it would be used to provide loans to other individuals at low interest rates and thus earn a profit.

Morente said Sa will be deported to Seoul after the BI board of commissioners issues the order for his summary deportation.

It was learned that the BI legal division already filed immigration violation charges against the Korean for posing a risk to public safety and for being an undesirable alien.

Security of Koreans in Calabarzon assured

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) has guaranteed the security of the Korean community living or working in the region.

PRO Calabarzon Regional Director Chief Supt Mao Aplasca gave this assurance to Kim Je Shim, Korean ambassador to the Philippines and Kang Chang Ik, president of the Korean community association in the region on the launching of K-PAD or Korean Police Assistance Desk by the Sta. Rosa City Police in Nuvali, Sta Rosa City.

K-PAD was initiated by Sta. Rosa City Chief of Police Supt Joel Estaris to provide immediate response to any criminal acts committed against Koreans.

The Korean delegation expressed apprehension about the recent events in Angeles City wherein some PNP members were involved in crimes against Koreans.

Kim told Aplasca that there are about 10,000 Koreans living or working in Calabarzon and most of them are stationed in Cavite, Laguna and Batangas.

Aplasca said he already instructed all provincial police directors and chiefs of police in the region to ensure the security of the Koreans in their areas of operation.

Earlier, the Korean community designated Korean Desk Police Liason Officer Chief Insp Yun Won Chang to be stationed at Calabarzon CIDG to coordinate security matters related to Koreans.

Sta. Rosa City Mayor Dan Fernandez, meanwhile, threw his full support to the creation of K-PAD.

with ROSELLE AQUINO