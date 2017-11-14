Korean ice skaters wow Pinoys with prowess on ice

Sochi Winter Olympian Kim Hae Jin and three other Korean international ice skaters conducted a figure skating gala exhibition and lesson to Filipino students at the ice skating rink in Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Tuesday.

Kim, the three-time South Korean national figure ice skating champion, was impressed by how the Filipinos enjoyed the sport of ice skating despite the Philippines being a tropical country.

“It is my first time to see the Philippines and they are enjoying ice skating. I’m so happy teaching them,” Kim told reporters through an interpreter during the news conference. “I really want to see them compete on a high level because they have the skills and they love it (ice skating).

Besides Kim, the other Korean ice skaters who conducted the one-day figure skating workshop were Torino Winter Universiade figure ice skating national team member Shin Yeji, last year’s National Classification Championship University Group 2nd rank Choi Whi and 2015 Ice Stars Minsk first rank Kim Sena.

“We can’t be perfect. But we have to be patient so everything will be just fine,” added the 20-year-old Kim. “I don’t want to embarrass myself during competition that’s why I practice very hard.”

South Korea will host the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The event was organized by the Korea Tourism Organization and was hosted by Sandara Park’s younger brother Cheondung also known as “Thunder.”