Korean restaurant manager slain

A Korean restaurant manager was shot dead by gunman backriding in a motorcycle in Barangay Banilad of Mandaue City, Cebu on Friday night. Police said Sang Ho Lee, manager of Gaano Restaurant in Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City was driving his black Toyota Innova (YKK 437) at about 9 p.m. that upon reaching A.S. Fortuna Street the assailants who were tailing the victim’s car fired shots at him. Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas, Mandaue City Police Office director, said the gunman fired six shots at close range on Lee’s car. Lee died from multiple gunshot wounds in the body. Police recovered five empty shells and three slugs of an unknown firearm from the scene. Alanas told The Manila Times they are looking at business-related and personal grudge as the possible motives in Lee’s murder carried out by a professional hitman.