Korean workers accuse Hanjin of illegal dismissal

Two Koreans have sought the help of the Alyansa ng Manggagawa ng Organisadong Pilipino (Amapo)-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) in filing a case of illegal dismissal and other complaints against Hanjin Heavy Industries Philippines based in Subic, Zambales.

Kim Namhoon, 40, and Kim Gapsung, 51, both working as foremen at Hanjin, said their work at the Korean shipbuilding facility was cut short in June this year even if their contracts were supposed to be in effect until next year.

The two also complained of unfair labor practices by Hanjin, like being asked to pay 30 percent tax for their wages and not given their 13th month pay, contrary to their income tax statements prepared by Hanjin.

Amapo-TUCP assisted them in going to the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority Labor Department to file a SENA (Single Entry Negotiation).

Romy Caoile, Amapo-TUCP vice president, said SENA is required before they can file a labor case before the National Labor Relations Commission.

Speaking to The Manila Times, Namhoon from Pusan, South Korea, said Hanjin terminated his employment contract last June while Gapsung, who is from Seoul, said his contract is supposed to end in May next year but his employment was terminated also in June this year.

The Koreans were recruited initially under S. H. Enterprises and later under Asian Ocean Core Inc.

They already filed a case in a South Korean court but also want to file a complaint with the Labor department here.

Namhoon has worked for 10 years at Hanjin and brought his South Korean wife and two children in the Philippines but claimed he does not get any tax exemption.

Gapsung said he has been working in Hanji Subic for five years and has married a Filipina living in Castillejos town.

There are over a hundred South Koreans working at Hanjin, according to the two complainants but others do not want to come out and complain.

The Manila Times, tried to get the side of Hanjin officials but a source in the company said the issue involving the two Koreans can be easily explained except that the company is busy with union issues and could not comment on the complaints.

About 30,000 workers of the shipbuilding giant are poised to go on strike if an agreement to hold a certification election for the recognition of the union fails.

Patrick Roxas