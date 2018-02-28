Wednesday, February 28, 2018
    KOREANS AT CLARK

    Clark airport will soon provide translators at the terminal to assist Korean passengers and to make their travel more convenient and stress-free, airport president Alexander Cauguiran told Korean ambassador Han Dong-Man, during a brief meeting at the terminal on February 27. The airport chief told the envoy he wanted to continue the long cherished Korea-Philippines friendship and the mutually beneficial partnership in trade and investment between the two countries. PHOTO COURTESY OF CIAC CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS OFFICE

