KOREANS AT CLARK

Clark airport will soon provide translators at the terminal to assist Korean passengers and to make their travel more convenient and stress-free, airport president Alexander Cauguiran told Korean ambassador Han Dong-Man, during a brief meeting at the terminal on February 27. The airport chief told the envoy he wanted to continue the long cherished Korea-Philippines friendship and the mutually beneficial partnership in trade and investment between the two countries. PHOTO COURTESY OF CIAC CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS OFFICE
