Korean’s ‘kidnapper’ surrenders to NBI

The policeman allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a South Korean businessman has surendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for fear of his life.

Police Officer 2 Ricky Santa Isabel went to the NBI headquarters in Manila on Sunday evening, saying he felt safer at the bureau than at Camp Crame, headquarters of the Philippine National Police in Quezon City.

NBI Director Dante Gierran confirmed the presence of Santa Isabel at the bureau, saying the latter has sought protective custody.

Santa Isabel is being linked to the abduction of Jee Ick Joo, an officer of the shipbuilding firm Hanjin, last October 18 in Angeles City in Pampanga province, whose wife incidentally also sought the NBI’s help lately.

Despite documentation of the alleged abduction and testimonies of witnesses, the case against Santa Isabel is still up for decision of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Justice department.

Hence, there is no existing warrant of arrest.

Director General Ronald dela Rosa, PNP chief, has implicated Santa Isabel in the abduction.

Jee’s family claimed that they gave Santa Isabel and his men P5 million cash but the victim was not released.

Dela Rosa said he believes by this time that Jee is already dead.

On Monday, Santa Isabel was roaming the NBI compound but he refused to be interviewed by the media.

He, however, admitted that he felt safer at the bureau’s premises than at Camp Crame.

Santa Isabel attended the flag-raising at the bureau and had brief exchanges with NBI officials.