Kornet Express clarifies BoC report

A forwarding company, Kornet Express Inc. (Kornet), has called the attention of the Bureau of Customs (BoC) for erroneously reporting that it was the consignee of a shipment of used clothing worth P5 million which was earlier seized by intelligence operatives of the Port of Cagayan de Oro (CDO).

The shipment was among the estimated P215 million worth of smuggled goods seized by CDO customs operatives on separate occasions. They were presented to Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña when he visited the port last month.

Lapeña said the seized goods were either misdeclared, lacked permits or were prohibited importation.

The Customs bureau, in a statement released to the media, said “the CDO port apprehended more than P5 million worth of used clothing from Japan on August 17. The used clothing, stored inside two 40-footer containers originated from Japan and was consigned to Kornet Express Inc.”

But Kornet, through counsel Francisco S. Benedicto 3rd, clarified that the real consignee was Function Trading, and “the freight forwarding was handled by Kornet Express Inc.”

“This letter seeks to clarify and correct the erroneous news item with the view of clearing the name of Kornet Express Inc., especially any implication that it may be engaged in illegal importation,” said the lawyer in a letter, dated October 16, 2017, to CDO Port Collector Jamail Marohomsalic.

The lawyer explained that when the shipment arrived in CDO early this year, Kornet immediately notified Function Trading but failed to get a response. The latter did not also file the required customs entry, thus the goods remained at the port.

Under Customs rules, failure by the importer to file the required import entry within the prescribed period will lead to the issuance of warrant of seizure and detention of the goods.

But in the same letter to the CDO collector, the lawyer pointed out that “in a memorandum dated April 1, 2017 duly approved by the former district collector, it appears that after the Function Trading has requested for the untagging of the subject shipment, the same was found meritorious and the processing until its complete the release was approved.”

“Under the premises, Kornet Express, Inc. cannot be considered to have engaged in any illegal importation being the mere freight forwarder in the said shipment,” the lawyer added.