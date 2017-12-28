Koronadal City builds sanitary landfill

KORONADAL CITY, South Cotabato: The local government of Koronadal City has commended the construction of its sanitary landfill (SLF) on December 20, 2017.

Mayor Peter Miguel and Vice Mayor Eliordo Ogena led the groundbreaking and capsule-laying ceremony at a six-hectare lot in Purok Pagunsan, Barangay Paraiso where the sanitary landfill will be built.

“We hope to make this facility a benchmark for other local government units as far as sanitary landfill is concerned,” Miguel said.

Miguel added that he may also open the site to neighboring local government units in need of containment area for their residual wastes such as plastics and other materials that cannot be recycled “to reciprocate the favor that the management board of the clustered sanitary landfill in Colonggolo, Surallah, has extended to us.”

According to City Environment Officer Augustus Bretaña, the SLF will consist of residual waste containment area, water treatment facility, administrative building and road development.

“Monitoring wells will also be set up in different stations to be assessed every month for contamination of the water sources in the area,” Bretaña said.

Also based on the site development plan, the city government will build a plastic thermal burning facility at the SLF.

“This technology reduces 70 percent of the plastic into raw materials that may be used in the production of chairs, tables and similar products; thus, only 30 percent of the plastic wastes will actually be thrown into the SLF, ” he said.

Project designer, Diego Tautho of the AD Lacson III construction firm, explained that the Koronadal City facility is a Category II SLF.

“The SLF will have a 0.75-meter clay lining. This is designed for 15 tons of waste per day, which is much larger than the volume of waste that the city collects,” Tautho said.

Bretaña estimated that Koronadal City produces about four tons of residual wastes daily.

The city government has earmarked P20 million for SLF project in addition to P20 million used to purchase the six-hectare lot.

Negotiations are also underway for the purchase of 5-hectare adjacent lot that could expand the area of the SLF to 11 hectares.

Ogena said that they expect that the case filed against them by the Environment Ombusman will be dismissed once the project will be completed.

In November 2016, the Environmental Ombudsman filed charges against local government officials for violating the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 (Republic Act no. 9003) by continuing the operations of its open dumpsite in Barangay Sta. Cruz.

Also charged were officials of Kidapawan in North Cotabato, Valencia in Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro City, General Luna in Surigao del Norte, Marihatag in Surigao del Sur, and Loreto in Agusan del Sur.

After closing its open dumpsite, the city government requested the management board of the clustered sanitary landfill in Surallah for the use of its facility, which was originally intended for exclusive use by the province’s upper valley municipalities, namely: Surallah, Sto Niño, Lake Sebu, Norala, Tboli and Banga. The permit, already on extension, will end in June 2018.

Bretaña noted that per plan, the Koronadal City SLF will last for five to eight years.

“Once the plastic thermal burning facility will be in operation the lifespan of the SLF could be doubled,” he said.

The city government is also considering strengthening its “no plastic policy” to reduce the volume of plastic waste disposed to the landfill.