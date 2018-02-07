Kramer’s shot seals Phoenix’s win

Doug Kramer scored the go-ahead basket in the dying seconds that gave Phoenix a 74-72 win over TNT KaTropa on Wednesday – its fourth victory in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Matthew Wright set up Kramer’s game-winning basket in the last three seconds.

The Fuel Masters crawled out of an 11-point third quarter deficit behind the effort of Gelo Alolino and Jason Perkins.

Phoenix, after improving its win-loss record to 4-4, boosted its quarterfinals bid.

“It’s a big win for us because it’s our first win against TNT. I hope this is a start of something big,” said Phoenix coach Louie Alas. “We executed well our play. I told Matthew (Wright) that he can take it (three-point), but I told him that he’ll be doubled so somebody will be open.”

Wright finished with 16 points while Jeff Chan and Alolino had 11 and 10 points, respectively, to lead the Fuel Masters.

The KaTropa suffered not only their fourth loss but also lost Troy Rosario who hurt his chin because of a bad fall in the early part of the last quarter. Rosario was rushed to the Makati Medical Center.

Anthony Semerad and Roger Pogoy scored 12 points and 10 points to lead the KaTropa, whose win-loss record fell to 4-4. JOSEF T. RAMOS

Scores:

PHOENIX 74 – Wright 16, Chan 11, Alolino 10, Perkins 8, Kramer 8, Wilson 8, Jazul 5, Chua 4, Mendoza 4, Dehesa 0, Cortes 0, Eriobu 0, Intal 0, Revilla 0.

TNT 72 – Semerad 12, Pogoy 10, Castro 9, Tautuaa 9, Williams 8, Tamsi 5, Reyes 5, Carey 4, Rosario 4, Garcia 3, Torres 3.

Quarters: 20-24, 30-40, 56-61, 74-72.