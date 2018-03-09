Krill could prove secret weapon in ocean plastics battle

SYDNEY: They might be at the bottom of the food chain, but krill could prove to be a secret weapon in the fight against the growing threat of plastic pollution in the world’s oceans. New research Friday showed the tiny zooplankton are capable of digesting microplastics — under five millimetres (0.2 inches) — before excreting them back into the environment in an even smaller form. Study author Amanda Dawson stumbled on the finding while working on a project involving microbeads — polyethylene plastic often used in cosmetics such as face scrubs — at the Australian Antarctic Division’s krill aquarium to check the toxic effects of pollution.

AFP