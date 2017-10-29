Kris Aquino gets over depression, happy in social media platforms

While Kris Aquino has been missing out of the small screen since her last TV special “Trip ni Kris” aired in April, the “Queen of All Media” continues to thrive in a different medium.

Conquering social media, Aquino has been among the most followed local celebrities on Instagram with more than three million followers and on Twitter with 1.3 million followers. She has also gained strong followings on Facebook with her official page now at almost 900,000 likers and on YouTube with her official channel reaching more than 55,000 subscribers.

With these platforms, Aquino was able not only to give her followers a peek into her personal life but also to continue doing what she is arguably best at: hosting.

Mini webisodes (web episodes) “The Kris List,” “Wear Kris” and “Heart to Heart with Kris”—where she gets to share her favorite recipes, fashion items and makeup tips, just to name a few—are a hit among netizens with almost 300,000 views per episode.

“I love doing it because ang bumebenta dun ay authenticity. Bawal dun ang scripted. Apart from certain brand mandatory, each epis ode is really freewheeling,” the host remarked during the sidelines of her launch as PLDT-Home’s new endorser.

With her growing following and consistent production of online content, it came as no surprise that Aquino conti­nues to bag brand endorsements despite having no TV show at the moment. Apart from her PLDT endorsement, the actress continues to be the face of a banking institution, a department store and a fastfood chain, among others.

“I am super kilig, to be affiliated with these companies,” the 46-year-old exclaimed.

Aquino was noticeably in a happy disposition during her launch that she freely admitted, “There were doors that were closed but new ones opened. Also, I am a single mom in her mid-40s so, of course, ang hirap to reinvent and I had to reinvent myself now so yes, there was a time I was really feeling down.”

Now that she is back on her feet, Aquino generously shared how she was able to overcome her dark episode.

“One, you should never stop praying. Two, hold on to your family and your closest friends because they are not going leave you behind. And three, believe in yourself,” the mother of two said.

Nevertheless, Aquino admitted that she will always have self-doubts, “That’s a constant in everybody’s life, no matter how successful you are or how blessed you will be, you will always have moments when you ask yourself, ‘Am I enough?'”

But instead of growing gloomy with this realization, Aquino said she uses it as a motivation to keep going. She also thanked her two sons and the rest of her family for providing her encouragement.

“I have unconditional love coming from my two sons. Yun ang support system ko. And I have siblings who really love and support me. I think doon nanggagaling yung encouragement and that sense of responsibility to be better everyday because ayaw ko mapahiya sa kanila,” Aquino admitted.

In conclusion, Aquino promised that now that she has found a new platform to reign over and has regained her confidence, she will show gratitude to those people who stayed beside her during her darkest time.

“My sister Pinky told me this, ‘Stay loyal to those who never left your side. Remember when it was dark and raining, those people who were there, now that the sun is shining again, reward them with as much gratitude as you can give them.’ I am taking those words to heart. That’s why I always say na magpapasalamat ako at mamahalin ko nang bonggang-bongga yung mga talagang nagmahal at nagsuporta at nag-encourage sa akin,” Aquino finally shared.