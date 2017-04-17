Kris Aquino lands Hollywood project

Kris Aquino on Easter Sunday posted on her Instagram account @krisaquino a lengthy narration on how she was able to clinch a Hollywood project through her agent, three weeks after submitting her audition.

Complete with a Bible verse from 2 Corinthians 12:9, Aquino opened with an emotional treatise on losing projects on TV, and then went on to talk about the circumstances surrounding the Hollywood deal, and finally announcing she was leaving that very night for Los Angeles.

“For a year, I experienced rejections. A part of my spirit broke. There were two shows I lost because hiring an Aquino for TV was a political risk not worth taking. But something happened on March 23—a Tony and Grammy award-winning producer, Jhett Tolentino, contacted me through Congresswoman Len Alonte and Manang Nene Chan. He was helping a Filipino-Chinese-American agent friend of his reach me to ask if I’d want to audition for a big Hollywood studio movie about to start filming,” Aquino wrote.



“The pressure was I had to submit my reel in 72 hours. I felt I had nothing to lose, so we went for it. Forty-eight hours after Jhett’s call, on March 25, we mounted an audition shoot in Manila Peninsula. Thank you ARMADA, Direk Ricky Villabona, Jules Dacanay, DOP Shayne Sarte and her team, Nante Alingasa, Kimi Yap, my finance guru Nicko Falcis, Alvin, and the entire Kris Online team, plus Atty. Joji’s Quantum Post Production for the unwavering faith. We shot, they immediately edited and color-graded, both my audition scenes and video bio. Sunday we sent the high definition material. And we waited. And prayed,” she continued.

Then her big reveal, “Tonight I fly to Los Angeles to meet Chris Lee, my agent, to sign my contract. I passed five levels of intense scrutiny and was offered a role. It is surreal to be reading the script from a major Hollywood studio watermarked on every page with my name. I signed a non-disclosure agreement so until they reveal my participation I can’t share any details about the movie and my role.”

Before the Holy Week, Aquino was in loggerheads with the producer of her TV special, Trip Ni Kris, over her interview on Yes! Magazine, which may have been too candid for comfort.

The block-timer show was to take over the timeslot of GMA’s Sunday Night Box Office (SNBO). However, after the premiere episode and the supposed re-airing on Facebook through her website RealKrisAquino on Easter Sunday, the rights were revoked by Rhodora Morales. Aquino had said in the magazine interview that she had not been paid in full and felt that she was being used to advance the political career of Morales’ son, Renan, who is currently a councilor with plans of running as vice governor in the 2019 elections.

The daughter of the late former president Corazon Aquino and sister of immediate past president Noynoy Aquino denied there was anything going on between her and the producer’s son, who had previously been linked to several showbiz personalities

Aquino ended her post by saying, “I am proof that in life doors will shut and there will be heartbreaking setbacks, but faith in God’s plan will open new, unexpected doors. We just need to trust in His love, provision, restoration and perfect timing. Grace is unmerited; it’s God’s gift we humbly receive with a heart overflowing with gratitude. To my siblings and sons, I share this blessing with you. Thank you for being my strength.”