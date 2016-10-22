Kris Aquino posts photo of Bimby with baby brother

On Saturday, Kris Aquino posted on Instagram photos that even haters and bashers may find refreshing for the controversial ex-presidential daughter and ex-presidential sister.

“I reached out to James & asked if it would be okay for Bimb to meet his baby brother. I prayed a lot for this day to arrive when we’d all be ready, because I just want what is best for my bunso. Thank you James & Mic for graciously welcoming us into your home. Mic went out of her way to prepare carbonara for Bimb & to bake an Italian chocolate pie for our merienda,” she captioned the photo of Bimby lovingly looking and touching his baby brother, son of James Yap and Michela Cazzola.

The other photo is Bimby sitting on the sofa with Michela while Kris sits on the armchair.

“There’s no perfect formula for mothering except to do it with LOVE. I am grateful that today we gave our sons the opportunity to meet & hopefully have genuine bonding as brothers… Because in the end, the good men we are able to raise will be products of our guidance & unconditional love as mothers,” she wrote about the other photo.

Aquino had been out of circulation soon after the presidential elections. Her contract with ABS-CBN was not renewed and that she had signed up with APT, producer of Eat Bulaga on GMA Network and handler of the careers of the hosts, Marian Rivera and Maine Mendoza, among others. Talks are rife that her transfer to her former studio [she was one of the original hosts of the Sunday afternoon talk show StarTalk with Boy Abunda and Lolit Solis on GMA]has been cancelled and she may go back to ABS-CBN after all.

AC