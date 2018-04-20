Kris Aquino returns to ABS-CBN

SHE is so back.

Almost two years after leaving ABS-CBN, erstwhile “Queen of All Media” turned “Queen of Digital Infotainment,” was spotted Friday afternoon at the network’s offices on Friday. The homecoming saw Kris Aquino inking a movie project with the station’s sister company, Star Cinema, which was well documented on her Instagram account. In fact, the 47-year-old celebrity even posted a video of herself en route to the familiar area in Quezon City, where she was the unspoken queen for over two decades.

According to Star Cinema, Aquino will share the big screen with one of the day’s hottest love teams, Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto, in a romantic-comedy tentatively titled, “I Love You, Hater.”

Set for release within the year, the movie will be directed by Giselle Andres who also helmed 2017’s “Loving in Tandem” (starring Maymay Entrata and Edward Barbers).

Besides the contract signing, Aquino also joined the movie’s first story conference where she met her young co-stars.

“I super loved ‘Love You to the Stars and Back’!” she reportedly gushed upon seeing Garcia and Barretto.

It will be remembered that Aquino had been a box office star for Star Cinema with the record-breaking horror films “Feng Shui” and “Sukob,” earning her the moniker “Philippine Cinema’s Horror Queen.”

She was an even bigger star on ABS-CBN as a talk show host, for a time appearing in a show from Monday through Sunday. Amid talks that negotiations for her contract renewal went awry in 2016, she decided to leave the network, and has since been unable to make a TV comeback.

Besides a one-time TV special on GMA network titled “Trip ni Kris” in 2017, and guesting on a short lived morning talk show hosted by the station’s prized female star Marian Rivera [Aquino was a principal sponsor at Rivera’s wedding to Dingdong Dantes in 2016], the controversial celebrity’s presence on the small screen for the past two years has only been through TV commercials.

Sometime last year, Aquino realized the potential of social media and focused her efforts on growing her Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages, and has brilliantly succeeded in doing so. To date she has close to five million followers in three digital platforms combined.