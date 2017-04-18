Kris Aquino signs contract with LA-based agency

Instagram is officially Kris Aquino’s medium. In a series of posts, she has kept her fans and followers updated of what’s going on with her Hollywood adventure.

Early Tuesday (Manila Time), the flamboyant TV host—who is definitely one of Philippines’ biggest and most controversial personalities—posted, “I am now being managed by East West Artists headquartered in Los Angeles … My entertainment career will be under the direct supervision of one of their partners, @agentchrislee. #NewBlessing #NewJourney.”

She followed it up with a greeting, “Good morning Philippines. #Grateful #BeBlessed.”

With another text that said, “Work hard in silence. Let your success be the noise,” she furthered, “Obeying the request of @agentchrislee, believing in the wisdom of @nix722, and for the peaceful hearts of my sisters. #challengeaccepted.”

The Queen of All Media flew to Los Angeles on Sunday to sign a contract for a Hollywood project, which she said she could not disclose the details yet as she signed a non-disclosure agreement, but shared she was excited to read the script with her name watermarked on every page.

Meanwhile, showbiz website Pep.ph reported that Aquino has landed a role in the movie adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s hilarious bestselling novel Crazy Rich Asians.