Kris Aquino triumphantly returns to ABS-CBN

But not before castigating James Yap for greeting Bimby happy birthday on Instagram

She is so back.

Almost two years after leaving ABS-CBN, erstwhile “Queen of All Media” turned “Queen of Digital Infotainment,” was spotted Friday afternoon at the network’s offices. The homecoming saw Kris Aquino inking a movie project with the station’s sister company, Star Cinema, which was well documented on her Instagram account. In fact, the 47-year-old celebrity even posted a video of herself en route to the familiar area in Quezon City, where she was the unspoken queen for over two decades.

According to Star Cinema, Aquino will share the big screen with one of the day’s hottest love teams, Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto, in a romantic-comedy tentatively titled, “I Love You, Hater.” Set for release within the year, the movie will be directed by Giselle Andres who also helmed 2017’s “Loving in Tandem” (starring Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber).

Besides the contract signing, Aquino also joined the movie’s first story conference where she met her young co-stars.

“I super loved ‘Love You to the Stars and Back’!” she reportedly gushed upon seeing Garcia and Barretto.

It will be remembered that Aquino had been a box office star for star cinema with the record-breaking horror films “Feng Shui” and “Sukob,” earning her the moniker “Philippine Cinema’s Horror Queen.” She was an even bigger star on ABS-CBN as a talk show host, for a time appearing in a show from Monday through Sunday. Amid talks that negotiations for her contract renewal went awry in 2016, she decided to leave the network, and has since been unable to make a TV comeback.

Besides a one-time TV special on GMA network titled “Trip ni Kris” in 2017, and guesting on a short lived morning talk show hosted by the station’s prized female star Marian Rivera [Aquino was a principal sponsor at Rivera’s wedding to Dingdong Dantes in 2016], the controversial celebrity’s presence on the small screen for the past two years has only been through TV commercials.

Sometime last year, she realized the potential of social media and focused her efforts on growing her Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages, and has brilliantly succeeded in doing so. To date she has close to five million followers in three digital platforms combined.

Surprisingly, just hours before the positive development in her career unfolded, Aquino uploaded a scathing post about her ex-husband James Yap on Instagram, reacting to the latter greeting their son Bimby on his own page @jamesyap18.

The basketball star posted on April 19, the day of Bimby’s birthday, “Happy birthday Bimb! I miss you and think about you everyday. Alam ko na ang tagal na natin di nakapag-spend ng time together, at ‘di nagkikita, but I want you to know that I’m always here for you. I will always be your papa. I hope you enjoy your birthday!”

The following morning Aquino posted a slideshow beginning with words “Even the nicest people have their limits,” later showing photos of Bimby with her, as well as a screen shot of Yap’s birthday greeting.

Her lengthy caption began with, “Ngayon patas na tayo, hindi na ko pwedeng ma-accuse ng power tripping. Nanahimik ako for so long—even when you crossed the line when promoting that bar you are part owner of—nagsalita ka na sa PEP, yung video na napanuod ni Bimb mismo.”

Aquino was referring to Yap’s interview with showbiz website Pep.ph where he was quoted, “Nakakawalang ganang mag effort na magpaka tatay kay Bimb kasi hindi naman appreciated.”

Not one to hold back words and feelings, Aquino then accused Yap he only wanted to be a father to Bimby when her brother Noynoy was still in Malacañang.

“Utang na loob. Flashback 2013—trying hard kang umiyak… sa interview mo sa TV Patrol dahil pinagkakait ko si Bimb sa yo… Ay oo nga pala, of course pinagaksayahan mo sya ng panahon 5 years ago kasi nasa Malacañang pa ang Tito nya…”

Aquino further divulged the timeline of their legal agreement regarding their separation as well as child support setup.

“Sinunod ko yung annulment compromise financial agreement of 2011 w/c gave you millions; 2014 tayo pumirma ng compromise child support, once ka lang nag abot ng half mo pang education ni Bimb- after the signing,” she detailed, further saying that Yap had always given the excuse he did not put out because he was never consulted in decisions about their son’s schooling.

The daughter of democracy icons Ninoy and Cory Aqino even went as far as talking about her son’s reaction to online bashing suggesting he had gay tendencies, writing, “When Bimb saw the post na binastos sya na ‘baklain’ sya, he shrugged it off and said, ‘Mom, who cares? My own biological dad said that about me in court and he’s said it so many other times’.”

Aquino said that she had been quite all this time about Yap’s relationship with their son but was unable to hold her emotions when he allegedly took a swipe at her in his birthday greeting that he hardly saw Bimby.

“Eh humirit ka with your birthday post. So bakit nga ba hindi kayo nagkikita? Ganito ka simple—wala ka nang pakinabang kay Bimb. Wala na kasi kaming ‘power’ so bakit ka pa didikit?”

Aquino said that had Yap really wanted to see their son, he could have easily done so through their connections on Facebook and through family members.

“You are missing out on experiencing what a caring, generous, polite and lovable boy Bimb is and it is your loss.”

Finally, Aquino said she knows the risks of posting her feelings on Instagram, “I am ready to be bashed for washing our dirty laundry on IG but this mother has had it with half truths and hypocrisy and she needed to make a stand for truth,” ending it sassily with the hashtag #lookwhat youmademedo, the title of her favo­rite singer Taylor Swift’s current hit.