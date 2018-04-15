Kris Aquino’s online home tour reaches 14-million views

She may be not be in either the small or big screens for now, but pursuing social media has proven to be the best decision for erstwhile Queen of All Media Kris Aquino since she left her longtime network in 2016.

With 3.4 million followers on Instagram alone, Aquino is indeed a new media superstar, exciting both her supporters and detractors with her “open book lifestyle.” Taking pride as producer of her “authentic content,” the often controversial celebrity uploads to true-to-life conversations with people from all walks of life, fashion tips and hacks, and her parenting journey with sons Josh and Bimby.

Dubbed by the latest addition to her long list of endorsements, PLDT Home, as the country’s “Queen of Digital Infotainment,” the internet lifestyle provider is in fact overwhelmed by the public’s response over a virtual tour of Aquino’s home, which they co-presented back in December 2017.

Showcasing the family’s digitally powered and connected abode supporting their love of home entertainment, the video has reached a combined total of 14 million views on Aquino’s social media pages.

“It was super fun making that video,” said the 47-year-old celebrity. “I hope [the viewers]learned a few things along the way because building and nurturing this home has been a hugely rewarding experience for me. We’re always cooking up new ways to excite our followers and our viewers so I’m excited for our next project.”

Available in three parts, the home tour is still up on Aquino’s official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, for those who thought they would be seeing the host-actress’ movie comeback on the big screen after she signed up with a new management team via Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. (the same handlers of Alessandra de Rossi, Empoy Marquez, Yeng Constantino and KZ Tandigan among others), it turns out that even the Adolf Alix Jr. horror flick will be digitally released under iFlix.