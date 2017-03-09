Kris Aquino’s returns to TV on March 26

Whether you’ve missed her or not, Kris Aquino is making her TV comeback very soon with a one-shot special.

At an endorsement launch for non-surgical facelift procedure Ultherapy on March 8, the erstwhile Queen of All Media revealed she will have a block timer titled Trip Ni Kris on GMA Network.

Aquino left ABS-CBN after 20 years as an exclusive talent with only a “verbal agreement” for representation by Tony Tuviera’s APT Entertainment and TAPE, producers of Eat Bulaga.

“It will air on March 26 immediately after Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho so I hope Jessica won’t go overtime,” the ever-verbose Aquino quipped. “My producer already paid for the airtime,” she added.

“There’s a lot to look forward to, [but]this is a one shot deal. The airtime is expensive so I told my producer [they]should try it out first and then we’ll see after what will happen. After that, I can already reveal [our next plans].”

Asked what the program format is, Aquino shared, “It’s a two-hour special. My idea is that I’ve shown you so much of the Philippines already on Kris TV (her last show on ABS-CBN) but there are still so many places left for me to show you.

“So this time around, we’re focusing on Nueva Ecija because besides this place being the rice granary of the Philippines, we don’t realize that there are so many beautiful places there, like the Minalungao National Park. It has limestone formation and its river runs 75 kilometers. Super beautiful and it’s super clean! Because of NLEX and SCTEX, it’s only two and a half hours to three hours away from Metro Manila—a beautiful sight.”

Aquino further talked about visiting an organic farm, where while feeding the free range chickens she had an accident. A metal fence fell on her left foot.

“It was difficult to keep walking but I didn’t stop going around because the cameras were rolling. But we had to pack up immediately as soon as we finished.”