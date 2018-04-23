Kris hits Korina for featuring ‘deadbeat’ ex-husband

Just when netizens thought Kris Aquino had said enough in two lengthy—and cutting—Instagram posts about ex-husband James Yap, accusing him of being an absentee father to their son Bimby, the erstwhile “Queen of All Media” turned “Queen of Digital Infotainment” called out broadcaster Korina Sanchez on Sunday for featuring Yap and his new son with partner Michela Cazzola on “Rated K.”

“I have really had enough,” Aquino wrote, starting a fresh page on Instagram, which curiously showed her photo with President Rodrigo Duterte, insinuating she had wanted to support the former Davao Mayor rather than Sanchez’ husband Mar Roxas for president in 2016.

“Simple lang—minsan lang akong pinakiusapan ng kapatid ko—never para sa sarili nya pero para sa kandidatong inendorso nya. Dahil mahal ko sya ginawa ko. Lahat ng batikos ng dahil sa pagtulong na yon tinaggap ko… Tatlong beses akong nagpunta sa Davao—sa kampanya nung 2010, kampanya 2013 para kay Sen Chiz and Sen Grace at nung nag Kris TV. Si PRRD lahat nung pagkakataon na nagkaharap kami, mabuti ang pinakita sa akin,” she revved up her latest litany.

“Sampal sa mukha ko ang inilabas na feature ngayong gabi nung misis ni Mar Roxas,” she said more directly.

From 2002 to 2004, Aquino co-hosted a show with Sanchez via “Morning Girls with Kris and Korina.”

“Yes pinepersonal ko dahil binuwis ko ang kinabukasan namin ng mga anak ko ng walang inasahang kapalit. At ang ganti sa ‘kin at sa mga anak ko ngayon ay binida pa ang deadbeat na tatay,” Aquino continued.

“I apologize sa Kuya ko, humihingi rin ako ng paumanhin sa ninang ko na nanay ni Mar—pero klarong klaro sa kin kung bakit ang nanalong Pangulo ay si Duterte,” she abrubtly ended.

It will be remembered that on Saturday afternoon, Aquino explained that Yap’s “hypocritical” birthday greeting for their 11-year-old son Bimby pushed her to reveal the ugly truth about the basketball player’s relationship with their son. Besides his absence in his life, she called him out for never giving his share of tuition fees for the boy after receiving millions in settlement from their annulment.

On Sunday night, Sanchez’ Rated K featured Yap and his young family with Cazzola in a segment called “Baby Idol,” where other celebrity children were also introduced.

Three hours after publishing her angry post about Sanchez, however, she went online to write a follow up, saying, “…I apologize for including politics, but that is the unfortunate baggage and responsibility of my last name. But I will not delete any posts because my anger comes from the heart of a mother who has been unnecessarily stepped on by someone who has been blessed with a loving and devoted husband and does not know the hardship of having to go (at) it alone (rewritten after some prayers)…

“I do sincerely apologize to my brother. And I apologize to President Duterte. And Mar, to you I am sorry. In the same way I would always wonder why I would be dragged into issues not of my doing—I was guilty of that tonight…” part of the second post read.

The following day, Sanchez responded with a cryptic post on her own Instagram account that said, “Life is like a merry-go-round. Remember to ride with the eyes of a child and stay happy!”