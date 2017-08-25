Kris working with Willie Revillame for TV comeback

Now it can be told: TV host Willie Revillame is helping Kris Aquino get back on television.

On Thursday, Aquino surprised her 3.1 million followers on photo-sharing social media platform Instagram when she posted a group photo with Willie Revillame, his core team and her business manager Arnold Vegafria taken at a hotel in Mandaluyong.

Her caption—“I had a productive 5 hour meeting w/ my future BOSS & his core staff. Exciting times ahead. Good night” —further fueled the rumor that Aquino would be co-hosting Revillame’s current game show “Wowowin” on GMA Network.

Vegafria documented the meeting in his own Instagram account and wrote, “A productive meeting with @krisaquino @willierevillame.”

To recall, Aquino left ABS-CBN, her home network for 22 years, in 2016. Speculations circulated that she would transfer to rival network GMA-7 after a series of talks but besides a one-time block-timer travel show (“Trip Ni Kris”), the former TV host has not had any further project at the station.

On Friday, Revillame revealed to Jojo Gabinete of showbiz portal pep.ph that he is willing to help the 46-year-old, “Tutulu­ngan ko siya, tutulungan ko talaga siya.”

The host, also a former talent of ABS-CBN when he hosted noontime show “Wowowee” from 2005 to 2010, further noted that Aquino’s manager Vegafria has first approached Revillame because the TV host-actress want to be Revillame’s “female version.”

Nevertheless, Revillame revealed that he is helping Aquino because he loves her, because she is the daughter of the late President Cory Aquino and because she is a good person.

“Wala siyang mean bone sa katawan,” Revillame added.

He also said he can relate to Aquino as they are both often misinterpreted.

Revillame also revealed that Aquino has been a topic in his meetings with GMA executives Felipe Gozon, Jimmy Duavit, Bobby Yalong and Annette Gozon.

The Manila Times contacted talent manager, producer and Miss World franchise holder Arnold Vegafria late Friday to ask for further details regarding the meeting but he said through a text message “he doesn’t want to comment.”