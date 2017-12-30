Kristen Bell to host 24th SAG Awards

Actress breaks new ground as annual event’s first-ever host

On January 22, 2018, Kristen Bell (“The Good Place,” “Frozen”) will break traditions as she hosts the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. As the SAG Awards has never had an emcee before, Executive Producer Kathy Connell and the SAG Awards Committee are breaking a long-standing custom by inviting the multi-faceted actor to fill this prestigious role.

“We are delighted to have Kristen Bell as the first-ever host of the SAG Awards,” Connell said. “This has been a year in which assumptions have been challenged, stereotypes have been shattered, and precedents have been broken. We decided to capture the cultural mood by casting aside one of our own traditions, and we’re thrilled to have such a talented performer like Bell help us do so.”

For her part, the 37-year-old actress said, “I am honored to be part of the SAG Awards, and am a little nervous about being its first-ever host.”

“I’m so glad that I’ll be in the company of my fellow actors, many of whom I’ve worked with before, so I know they’ll be warm and supportive. It’s going to be an amazing night,” she added.

Kristen Bell currently stars as the late Eleanor Shellstrop, who may have landed in the wrong afterlife in The Good Place, opposite Ted Danson. Also in 2018 she will star in the Netflix comedy “Like Father,” with Kelsey Grammer as her titular dad.

Thereafter, the actress is reprising her role as Anna in the 2019 sequel to Disney’s Frozen, the highest grossing animated film of all time. She appeared in the musical special Encore, which she also executive produced.

Her extensive list of credits includes films like “A Bad Moms Christmas” and “CHiPs,” as well as television series such as “House of Lies,” “Veronica Mars,” and a guest-starring arc on “Parks & Recreation.”

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® will simulcast live from the US on January 22, 2018 at 9 a.m. on Blue Ant Entertainment.