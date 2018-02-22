Kristoffer Martin ready for mature roles

Barbie Forteza and Derrick Monasterio off to Cebu for new series

“It’s about time people see a different me,” was Kristoffer Martin’s determined declaration when Showbuzz visited him at the music video shoot for his latest single “Paulit-ulit” under GMA Records.

Sporting a trendy haircut and a noticeably buffer body, Kristoffer admitted he intended to reinvent his image for a while now.

“I’ve been planning to do this since last year, but I couldn’t [change too much]because I had an ongoing series. I had man bun in ‘Super Ma’am’ to fit the character I was portraying but even that then, I was already working out to build up muscles.”

As soon as the fantasy series concluded, Kristoffer headed straight to his hair stylist and revamped his wardrobe to go with his new hunky look.

Just this week, Kristoffer surprised his followers with his new look after he posted a sexy photo from the beach. Drawing good feedback, netizens were quick to suggest to the actor to take on more daring roles for TV and even the movies.

Asked to react, Kristoffer told Showbuzz, “If a project requires daring scenes, I’m open to them as long as they’re done in good taste. Kung hindi naman bastos at talagang super ganda ng role, I’m up to the challenge. Tapos na ang tween star days ko. I’m an actor and I should prove to the public that I can do things na pwedeng mas magpa­tingkad ng talent ko.”

As if on cue, offers for more mature roles indeed came Kristoffer’s way, one of which is a movie with an award-winning director at the helm. Details are still under wraps but he will join a cast of big stars, including a veteran and multi-awarded actress whose body of works is recognized in the Phili­ppines and beyond.

“I am so excited about this project because it will be very challenging for me to work with an actress of that caliber. Our director already talked to me about it and I can’t wait to start filming.”

Meantime, Kristoffer is busying himself promoting Paulit-Ulit. Pleased with the single, he said, “This is the type of song na mapapa-LSS (Last Song Syndrome) ka talaga. After I recorded it, isang linggo na yata pero na-LSS pa rin ako! That’s what the fans also tell me because they keep on singing it.”

* * *

On Sunday, Barbie Forteza and Derrick Monasterio will be flying to Cebu to shoot their new GMA primetime series “Inday Will Always Love You.” Joined them are other cast members including Juancho Trivino, Manilyn Reynes, Ricky Davao, Tina Paner, Gladys Reyes, Nova Villa and Super Tekla.

The popular love team told Showbuzz they can’t wait to start taping, especially since everyone hit it off famously as early as the story conference.

“Usually it takes time to get along and feel comfortable with your co-stars but in our case, sa meeting pa lang enjoy na,” enthused Barbie.

“I agree! We all feel it will be a happy set for us. Makukulit lahat like sina Miss Gladys and Tita Nova. That’s why kahit story con pa lang, we don’t think there will be pressure on the set. We’ll be more of a barkada bonding together,” Derrick added.

Besides their co-stars, Barbie and Derrick are also excited to portray new roles for the romantic-comedy. Barbie’s character is named Happy Lou for her happy disposition in life.

“Nakatira kami sa gilid ng riles sa Maynila. Maraming problema sa buhay especially with finances, but they don’t stop me from being a jolly young woman. I go to Cebu to follow my passion—to work sa litsunan and look for my missing father.”

“She lands a job in our litsunan,” Derrick stepped in. “I play the role of Patrick, one of the bosses. Medyo masungit ako. Despite Happy Lou’s jolly attitude, and even if her co-workers find her funny, I’m not impressed with her. But because she really has a gift of finding a way to a person’s heart, we’ll see if Patrick eventually falls for Happy Lou.”

Meanwhile, Juancho Trivino completes the love triangle. Speaking Showbuzz, he shared, “I become Happy Lou’s confidante and best friend who eventually falls for her.”

Juancho admits he is a little anxious to play the third wheel especially since Barbie and Derrick are used to working together.

“I feel that way because I know that Barbie and Derrick are familiar with each other’s working styles and habits, and here I am biglang papasok sa eksena. But I’m happy na sobrang bait ng dalawang ‘yan. They don’t make me feel like, hoy, kadadating mo lang. May mga jokes na agad kami, and I’ve played basketball with Derrick many times.” the actor explained.

With Cebu as their location, Derrick, Barbie and Juancho can’t wait to explore beyond the Queen City, since they are already familiar with the top landmarks and tourist spots. And of course, the food is something to look forward to, especially with the reputation of Cebuano delicacies.

“Sana lang, hindi pumutok ang batok ko sa kakakain ng lechon Cebu,” Barbie quipped laughing.

* * *

Showbuzz is very excited to see Paolo Ballesteros’ new movie “Amenesia Love,” which opened on Wednesday. He plays a gay character in the beginning, who turns straight after an accident erases his memory.

The big question in the story is will Paolo revert to being gay when his amnesia is gone, especially since he actually falls in love with a girl when he turns all manly?

The talented actor told Showbuzz, “The story has a very good twist and it’s really entertaining. The scenes are very good and funny. Dalawang personalities ang ginagampanan ko, one gay and one straight pero parang mas bagay sa akin ang straight. Charot!”

* * *

SHORTS… The audition for GMA’s newest singing competition, “The Clash,” is now in full swing with the production team just returning from Cebu for the regional auditions. The Manila leg is ongoing, and there are still auditions to be held in Baguio and Davao. The show’s host, Regine Velasquez, is very excited for the project that she even joined the team in Cebu and gave in to requests to singe a couple of songs from the throngs of hopefuls…

…Kuh Ledesma is holding a birthday concert 0n March 16 at the 8,000-seater CCF Mega Church in Pasig. Dubbed “The 2nd Kuhl Event,” the veteran singer has for her guests daughter Isabella, Ogie Alcasid, Piolo Pascual, Christian Bautista, Carlo Orosa, Migo Adecer, Tim Pamvino and Alden Richards.