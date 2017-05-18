The 56th edition of the Salone Internazionale del Mobile in Milan, furniture brand Kroll reaffirmed the creative vision that has made it a world-class brand. Kroll and Piero Lissoni continue to collaborate with his design of Grasshopper, a collection of tables that expresses a perfect balance between modernity and tradition. The Avio Sofa System, a system of upholstered furniture incorporating a metal structure and soft cushions, with clean lines that conceal the complex workings and aesthetic details, has been further enhanced. Completing the range is the Matrioska, a set of open and closed containers of varying geometries, where light and shadow confer lightness and simplicity to the volumes.

