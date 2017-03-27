Own a KTM 200 Duke motorcycle for P147K

Adventure Cycle Philippines Inc., the exclusive distributor of the exciting line of KTM motorcycles in the country, now makes it possible for you to own your very first KTM, the 200 Duke, through the “Duke ‘em @147K” offer.

The KTM 200 Duke, with its strong racing DNA, is the ultimate road bike. Built on the core values of purity, performance, adventure, and extreme, The KTM 200 Duke can now be yours for P147,000.

A true standout with its powerful appearance and aggressive stance, the KTM 200 Duke is powered by an ultra-compact, water-cooled, four-stroke engine developing 19 kW (26 hp) – providing maximum riding fun and control, a powerful drive, and low fuel consumption. Supplementing this is its ultra-light trellis frame and elegant swing arm that allows for dynamic cornering – attributes suitable for city riding.

Plus, KTM Asia Motorcycle Manufacturing Inc. (KAMMI), a joint-venture partnership between Adventure Cycle Philippines and KTM AG of Austria, serves as the proud local manufacturer of KTM motorcycles including the 200 Duke. With the partnership, more Filipinos will now be able to experience and enjoy the unparalleled performance of KTM bikes at more affordable prices.

Indeed, the 200 Duke is your entry point to the KTM line of motorcycles, a legendary, race-proven brand that traces its roots to Mattighofen Austria in 1953. Take a closer look at the KTM 200 Duke today by visiting the existing and expanding KTM dealerships nationwide. For the full listing of dealers, visit www.ktm.ph.