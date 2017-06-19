KTM PH inaugurates new motorcycle plant

KTM Asia Motorcycle Manufacturing, Inc. (KAMMI) has inaugurated its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at the Laguna Technopark in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, expanding motorcycle production for the Philippines as well as the regional export market.

The KTM Philippines plant will assemble four KTM models: the KTM 200 DUKE; KTM 390 DUKE; KTM RC 200; and KTM RC 390. Initially, the plant will have an annual output of 6,000 units, but will eventually be expanded to produce 10,000 motorcycles a year.

Apart from the domestic market, KAMMI plans to export to neighboring Southeast Asian markets as well as China, where some 60 million motorcycles are sold per year.

KAMMI is a partnership between Adventure Cycle Philippines Inc., owned by AC Industrial Technology Holdings Inc. (AC Industrials), a member of Ayala Group of Companies, and Austrian motorcycle giant KTM AG (Kronreif & Trunkenpolz Mattighofen AG). AC Industrials comprises the Ayala Group’s manufacturing and industrial concerns.

AC Industrials Chief Executive Officer Art Tan disclosed that the Ayala group’s foray into motorcycle assembly is in line with the company’s push to bolster its growing manufacturing portfolio.

“We are further expanding our capabilities as part of our thrust of fostering synergies with Ayala companies,” Tan said. “Combining the competencies of our manufacturing and distribution arms allows us to scale our presence in this space, taking advantage of evolving movements in technology, automation and industrial technology.”

KAMMI President and Chief Operating Officer Dino Santos pointed out the positive impact the new plant would have on the local economy. “This investment is part of our belief that manufacturing should be a key driver of our country’s inclusive growth going forward,” he explained. “It provides jobs, supply chain opportunities, and helps put the country in the map as a center for innovation and industrialization.”

KAMMI also said that it hopes to expand its dealer network to 32 full-service dealerships nationwide this year.