The KTM RC 200 and RC 390: Built to race, ready for you

There are motorcycles, and then there are racing bred motorcycles. True bike aficionados know the difference, and they won’t settle for anything less. For them, only a sports bike in its purest form will do. And no other bikes are worthy of this criterion than the KTM RC 200 and the KTM RC 390.

Through KTM Asia Motorcycle Manufacturing Inc. (KAMMI), the proud local manufacturer of KTM motorcycles in the country, the KTM RC 200 can already be yours at P159,000 and the KTM RC390 at P279,000.

The KTM RC 200 is your first step into KTM’s Ready to Race philosophy—a premium motorcycle that’s an eye-catcher for its outstanding style. With a water-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine developing 26 horsepower, it combines top performance with efficient mileage, making it an excellent value for a full faired motorcycle. Other premium components are its USD front fork, multifunctional digital display and radical break caliper.

Meanwhile, the KTM RC390 – agile, fast and extremely sporty – is an unbeatable standout with strong racing genes – truly a breed apart. Powered by a water-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine developing 44 hp, it offers handling that’s spectacular, performance that’s incredible, and power that’s undeniably superior. Other impressive features include its lightweight steel trellis frame, the light alloy swing arm and its telescopic fork suspension.

So whether you’re on long, winding roads, navigating the city streets, or on the track, the KTM RC 200 and the KTM RC 390 are your obvious choices. Step up and shift to the KTM line of motorcycles—a legendary, race-proven brand that traces its roots to Mattighofen, Austria in 1953.

KAMMI is a joint-venture partnership between Adventure Cycle Philippines and KTM AG of Austria. To take a closer look at the KTM RC 200 and RC 390, visit the existing and expanding KTM dealerships nationwide. For the full listing of dealers, visit www.ktm.ph.