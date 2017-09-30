Kudarat gov gives cash, livelihood to ex-NPA rebels

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Sultan Kudarat Gov. Pax Mangudadatu gave financial assistance to former New People’s Army (NPA) rebels who surrendered through the Army 33rd Infantry Battalion (33rd IB) based in the province. Lt. Col. Harold Cabunoc, 33rd IB commander, said the rebels, mostly indigenous peoples, from Sen. Ninoy Aquino town in Sultan Kudarat received financial aid. Mangudadatu, also chairman the Comprehensive Local Integration Program (CLIP) Committee, gave the rebel returnees P20,000 each, including livelihood assistance package. Cabunoc said 32 members of the communist Guerilla Front 73 have surrendered since May 2017.