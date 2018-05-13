Kuwait, PH move to normalize ties

All is finally well between Kuwait and the Philippines after both countries agreed to normalize diplomatic ties that were on the rocks the past three months, Malacañang has said.

In an interview, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said the relations between the Philippines and Kuwait are back on track after he and other government officials met with their counterparts in Kuwait.

He added that Kuwait officials agreed to sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on the protection and welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to quickly mend the relations with the Philippines.

“[The] MoA signing [is an]indication that we’re willing to normalize ties and that’s why we’re both focused on proceeding with this signing,” Roque said in a recent Skype interview with Malacañang reporters.

“Hindi na pwedeng baguhin kasi may initial na [We cannot change it anymore because it was already initialed]. They want to sign it as initialed by [a]technical working group,” he added.

According to Roque, the memorandum was initialed by the technical working group composed of Philippine and Kuwaiti officials in Manila last month.

He said all of President Rosdigo Duterte’s conditions were included in the document.

Some of the conditions that Duterte want in the agreement were for OFWs in Kuwait to get a dayoff and holiday off and/or pay, be able to cook their own meal, get at least seven hours of sleep, have their own cellphones and keep their passports.

In a major breakthrough in the months-long diplomatic row, officials from both countries on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding called the “Agreement on the Employment of Domestic Workers between the Philippines and Kuwait.”

Among the provisions of the deal are the creation of a 24/7 hotline where Filipino workers may report abuses, and a special police unit to respond to such complaints.

Ban lifting

President Duterte has expressed openness to possibility of lifting a ban on deployment of Filipino workers to Kuwait, after the Philippines and the Gulf state reached a pact that will provide more protection for Filipinos working there.

In a speech delivered on Friday in war-torn Marawi City, the President said he no longer went to Kuwait since he had already sent the Philippine mission to the Gulf nation, including Special Envoy to Kuwait Abdullah Mama-o, his classmate at San Beda College of Law whom he fondly calls “Dabs.”

“Dabs called me earlier. He said, ‘It seems everything’s fine. Everything’s settled.’ I said, ‘Okay, sign the deal there. I will not go anymore. Perhaps, some other time,’” Duterte added.

Earlier, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd said he would recommend to the President to “partly lift” the ban on the deployment of Filipinos to Kuwait, once the two countries sign the agreement.

The Labor department enforced in February a total deployment ban of Filipino workers to Kuwait, after the remains of Joanna Demafelis were found stuffed in a freezer in an abandoned apartment in the Gulf nation.

The President, in his latest speech, said he might lift the ban, if all his demands to ensure OFWs’ protection are met.

“So nandoon sila, nandito, baka signing today. Ang hiningi ko, papayag ako i-lift ang ban (They are there for the signing. I made several conditions for the lifting of the ban),” Duterte said.

“So ‘pag na-comply ‘yan… and no physical abuse. Tapos ‘pag may complaint, ang unang tawagan nila, may special police para lang sa Pilipino, kung inaabuso sila, makatawag sila sa atin. Kung nandiyan lahat ‘yan, sabi ko ‘Okay ako’ (If these demands are complied with, such as no physical abuse against Filipinos, and if there are complaints, there should be a special police for abused Filipinos and they should be able to call us, then ‘I’m okay’),” he added.

The relationship between the Philippines and Kuwait hit a snag as a result of rescue missions conducted by officials of the Philippine Embassy, purportedly on orders of Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano’s appointee, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola.

In particular, the Kuwaiti government was displeased over the Department of Foreign Affairs’ release of videos of the rescue missions, since the embassy officials saved the distressed workers without coordination with the Kuwaiti police.

Cayetano apologized over the incident but insisted that the Philippines did not violate Kuwait’s sovereignty or its laws.

Talks between Filipino and Kuwaiti officials this week seemed to ease the tension between the two countries.

Kuwait has already released four drivers and expressed readiness to “release,” according to the Palace, three diplomats who chose to stay at the Philippine Embassy in the Gulf state to evade arrest.

Fewer than 600 undocumented Filipinos will be allowed to go home, with 87 of them joining Roque and the Philippine officials in returning to the country on Saturday.