Kuwait video: The kind of action whose time has come

The Philippine government has been treating our overseas Filipino workers like dirt, period. And that has been the story since the institutionalization of the OFW as the country’s economic savior during hard times and prodigious hard currency contributor during better times.

I dug up some available files on OFW-related stories prior to the creation of the POEA and the OWWA (some of them were stories I filed) and the heart-breaking stories of OFWs—a virtual narrative of suffering—was the dominant theme. To be fair, the OFWs’ lack of protection then was rooted not in a deliberate effort to leave them unprotected but something else, a question of priorities. Not that the government just turned a blind eye to their sufferings. It was a case of giving primacy to expanding the market, not giving adequate protection to our overseas workers.

The market was primary, human welfare was secondary. Of course, there was this routine paean paid to the sacrifices and heroism of the OFWs. But it was mostly talk and empty words. How to employ more Filipinos overseas was the main concern.

What did change after OWWA and POEA? No much.

The institutions present in the host countries with the precise mandate of protecting Filipinos there—the embassies, the POEA and OWWA staffers—have been historically ignoring the “protection” component of their work to focus on market expansion, or networking with employers and job recruiters. Protecting Filipino workers in the various diasporas is not only a tough and demanding job. There is no financial incentive offered. In contrast, regular contacts with the employers and job recruiters will take the official government representatives there to endless luncheon meetings and much, much more. We have seen the transition of former POEA and OWWA officials into private players in manpower recruitment for the overseas market.

The strategy of not displeasing the market (meaning the host countries and the various private actors there) has underpinned official Philippine behavior on overseas employment. The fact that the host countries get the better part of the deal – when our Filipino OFWs are their OFWs – has never been part of the employment equation.

It is a policy of docility and cowardice, pandering to the needs of the market at all cost and under all circumstances. And what emerged out of that docility was not the host countries’ recognition of Filipino competence and gratefulness for their presence in their countries. The host countries were emboldened to abuse and maltreat our workers and occasionally chop them into pieces like animals and dump them into freezers.

So, what drove all the blabbering and agitation over the supposed impropriety of the public release of the video that showed the staff of the Philippine embassy in Kuwait doing what was necessary – the physical act of rescuing exploited workers so they can be taken to a safe place and then home? The embassy staff under Ambassador Villa did what their job called them to do – to be on the lookout for down-and-out Filipinos in Kuwait to give them support and assistance.

From the realm of the OFW families, that video was a game-changer, the first solid proof that embassy staffers are fulfilling their mandate and doing their job. And that is the protection of Filipinos there, not pandering to the whims of job recruiters and employers.

From a personal realm, as an OFW family, that video should go into the upcoming SONA as proof that the DU30 administration now walks the talk – there is action, not mere talk – to help our distressed OFWs in the various diasporas.

Under the general heading on the government’s program for the protection of OFWs, DU30’s SONA could just run the video and that will speak a thousand words.

The government of Kuwait may have expelled our ambassador there. But that was just a face-saving measure.

The video showed the end of the decades of pandering and docility and the entry of a new phrase in our OFE policy – that of aggressive protection. After the video release, steps were immediately taken to draw up a full protection program for Filipino workers in Kuwait, a precedent-setting agreement.

Kuwait was pushed into agreeing to the terms of protection because of a video release. That was the trigger.

Franklin D. Roosevelt said we have nothing to fear but fear itself. Fears that the host countries will not take kindly to the rescue of our OFWs are just that – baseless fear. Many of the host countries of our OFWs will not function as normally and effectively without the presence of Filipino workers there.

And, if they drive away our competent and efficient workers to our dear PH, there are always remunerative jobs available for those returning home.

Protecting our OFWs and protecting them aggressively is now the mandate of the institutions overseas. We have overcome our inordinate concern over the “market.” The video is proof of that transition.