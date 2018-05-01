Kuwaiti assurance of protection to PH workers may end diplomatic row–DFA

THE assurance of Kuwait to the Philippines that it would address the Filipino workers’ concerns could end the diplomatic row between the two countries, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said on Tuesday.

“This gesture on the part of Kuwait, a country with which we have a shared history and strong people-to-people ties, will allow us to move forward and hurdle the challenges we face,” Cayetano said in a statement.

Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah said that his government was ready to work with Manila in addressing the concerns of Filipino workers in the Gulf state.

Cayetano said the Philippines acknowledged Kuwait’s assurance to Manila of protecting the rights and promoting the welfare of 262,000 Filipinos working in the Gulf state where about 150,000 were household service workers.

“This is a shared goal that should be pursued with willingness to understand and respect where each side is coming from,” said Cayetano.

“We affirm our friendship with the government of Kuwait and its people. The strength of that friendship will withstand this misunderstanding.”

“Kuwait rejects any breach against its sovereignty or laws and would act decisively against any relevant attempt,” Al-Jarallah said.

Cayetano, however, was silent on the strong position of Kuwait against the breach of sovereignty, which may have been committed by the Philippines when it carried out several rescue missions on distressed OFWs which was revealed after a video of the operations were posted over social media.

The viral video angered the Kuwaiti government, which ordered the expulsion Philippine Ambassador Rene Villa, detention of four Filipinos hired by the Philippine Embassy; and the issuance of arrest warrants against three diplomatic personnel.

The DFA, until now, has not made any statement regarding the status of the detained Filipinos as well as the warrants of the arrest. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA